Why did Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett split? Their messy breakup after welcoming baby No. 1, daughter Ocean, has been filled with cheating rumors and public shade, and a lot has happened between the former couple.

The Bravo star, 31, claimed the film producer’s infidelity is what led to their uncoupling. She said she “got the f—k out” after seeing photos of Randall, 50, with other women in Nashville.

“Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand,” the Hard Kill actress said on her “Give Them Lala” podcast in early December about turning a blind eye to Randall’s past behavior. “I don’t know how the f–k I didn’t see a lot of this s–t.”

At the end of the day, Lala’s intuition about the situation is what led her to walk away for good.

“The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation,’” she explained. “I got that pit and I got the f–k out.”

Lala and Randall first met in 2015. At the time, he was in the middle of a divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers, with whom he shares daughters London and Rylee. His and the SURver’s relationship began as professional, and she was eventually cast in one of his films. Their dynamic quickly turned romantic with Lala referring to the Miami native as “her man” during several seasons of VPR.

The pair got engaged in September 2018 and originally planned to walk down the aisle in April 2020. However, they postponed their plans until 2022 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Randall previously told Us Weekly in May 2020 that it was “heartbreaking” for the couple to put their nuptials on hold.

“She’s like, ‘Listen to me, pull it together, get your ass back to work, we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, it’s not the end of the world,’” he said at the time about Lala’s reaction to having to switch things up. “[She said], ‘I’m OK, you’re OK, we’re going to do this.’ It was just one of these moments where you’re like, ‘I got the best partner in the world.’”

However, the reality TV pair never made it down the aisle. Us Weekly confirmed their split in November after a month of speculation, including Lala deleting all photos of Randall off of her Instagram and being spotted around Los Angeles without her engagement ring.

