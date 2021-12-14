We’re blushing! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shaded her sex life with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett and credited her new vibrator for giving her the “best” pleasure in years.

While showing off a small, pink sex toy from Bellesa during an Instagram giveaway on Monday, December 13, Lala, 31, couldn’t help but send a little jab toward Randall, 50, with whom she shares 9-month-old daughter Ocean.

“It’s the best sexy time I’ve had in five years and eight months,” she wrote in reference to her former long-term relationship with the film producer, adding a smirking face and partying face emoji.

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Us Weekly confirmed in November that Lala ended things with Randall and they had split. A source at the time said the “trust is gone” between them.

Fans had been speculating about their uncoupling for nearly a month after Lala deleted all her photos of the film producer from her Instagram feed and disabled the comments on some of her posts. On October 17, the SURver shared a video of two men pulling luggage and pushing Ocean in a stroller at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles as a Beyoncé song about cheating played in the background.

She then made various appearances without her engagement ring and debuted a new tattoo on her bicep that covered up her ex’s name. Where it used to say “Rand” across her arm now reads “bRand new.” For his part, Randall has stayed hush-hush about their split.

Lala has since opened up a bit about her split from Randall and spoke out about cheating allegations on her “Give Them Lala” podcast on December 1.

“I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I’m grateful no matter what,” the Give Them Lala beauty founder noted of her time with the filmmaker. “What’s five years and some change versus what I would’ve been in?”

Without getting into specifics, she made it clear that it was time for her to walk away from her former fiancé. “The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation,’” she continued. “I got that pit and I got the f–k out. No questions asked. ‘Buh-bye.'”

Lala noted she’s “big on accountability” and tries to take responsibility for her own actions. “I know that I mess up sometimes, but I am very proud of my evolution,” she explained. “And when I look in the mirror, I know that I am a good human being and that’s good enough for me.”