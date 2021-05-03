Babies on the brain — again! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent exclusively tells Life & Style she definitely wants to have baby No. 2 in the future with fiancé Randall Emmett.

“I know now I, for sure, want another baby. I don’t need to have a baby immediately because I’m just so obsessed with Ocean and I want to soak up every second, but yes, baby No. 2 is something that I want,” the 30-year-old gushes while promoting her upcoming book, Give Them Lala, available May 4. “But, well, what I want is what I get, because I’m a persistent little thing. You know, so I’ve gotta butter Randall up a little bit, but I think I can do that. I think I’m good at that.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Lala and the film producer, 49, revealed they were expecting their first child in September 2020 via their “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. However, Randall was already a father to 11-year-old daughter London and 7-year-old daughter Rylee at the time of the announcement — so it seems the Bravo star had a bit of practice before becoming a mother.

“We, his girls and I, are definitely where we’re thick. We’re like this, we have like our little girl tribe,” the Utah native explains. “You know, I know that my job is not to, you know, not saying that I don’t put them in check because when they don’t clean up after themselves, it’s like, I’m not trying to do that. But my goal is just to be a safe place and someone that they can talk to when they don’t really want to talk to their mom or their dad, because sometimes we don’t want to talk to our mom or her dad about stuff.”

Though Lala has been proving on social media that she’s something of a super mom, she has definitely had her struggles since welcoming baby Ocean in March. “I think the most difficult part is when your baby is screaming and you’ve been taught all of the reasons why the baby could be screaming,” she says. “You go through, ‘OK, I fed her. I’ve changed her. I’ve swaddled her. She’s still screaming. What could it be?’ That’s the hardest part.”