He’s still killing it! Pregnant Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent‘s fiancé, Randall Emmett, shared how far he’s come in his weight loss journey with a new PDA photo alongside the mother of his unborn child.

“After a long work day!” the 49-year-old captioned a picture of his wife-to-be, 30, resting her chin on his shoulder as the pair posed on the beach. In the snapshot, the film producer looked noticeably slimmer than he has in recent photos showing off his weight loss, with his trim waist on full display. Several fans congratulated the Bravo star on his health strides in the comments section.

On October 22, the Irishman producer flaunted his slim-down after taking part in a pickleball tournament. “Won gold in my division, amazing day and lots of hard work, so grateful! Thank you to my coaches who put up with me LOL,” Rand captioned a photo of himself looking fit and healthy with a gold medal hanging around his neck. Fans and friends alike shared well wishes with the reality star about his hard work.

Rand and his fiancée revealed they were expecting their first child during the September 2 episode of their “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. “I am pregnant,” the actress gushed alongside her future husband. “I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing … I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

The happy couple, who got engaged in September 2018, were set to walk down the aisle in April 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone their dream nuptials, which will be a “full-on production,” the Utah native exclusively told Life & Style.

“I can’t tell you who, but I can tell you legends,” Lala teased her A-list guest list at BravoCon in November 2019. “Yes. Legend performances and I want people to be like, ‘Oh my God, that was the best party ever and they got married.’ … My fiancé’s a movie producer, so you wouldn’t expect anything less. Everything is going to be like a movie. Think about the way I got engaged times a million.”

It seems when Rand and Lala welcome their daughter in April 2021, their bundle of joy will have a pretty fit dad!