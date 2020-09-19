Baby bliss! Pregnant Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett revealed they are having a baby girl on Saturday, September 19.

“I’m in love with you already and I can’t wait to be your mama,” Lala wrote over a photo of a sign that read “Give Them a Girl … With Lala and Randall.” The cute announcement was clearly an homage to the couple’s popular podcast, “Give Them Lala … With Randall.”

The Bravo star, 30, and her film producer love, 49, went public with their relationship in January 2018, after Lala raved about seeing a rich married man to her SUR coworkers on seasons 4 and 5 of the Lisa Vanderpump spinoff series. The pair debuted as a couple just two months after Randall’s divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers was finalized.

Lala and Rand got engaged in September 2018. He proposed during the reality star’s birthday trip to Cabo San Lucas and the lavish gesture even included a fireworks display. Lala revealed she was expecting her first child on her birthday two years later.

“I am pregnant,” the Pump Rules star gushed alongside her future husband on the the September 2 episode of their “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. “I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing … I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

The Utah native added the couple’s pregnancy was the “best gift” she could have asked for on her 30th birthday and she “can’t think of any other way to celebrate.”

The parents-to-be were set to wed in April, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they had to postpone their nuptials. In November 2019, Lala exclusively told Life & Style her wedding is going to be a “full-on production.”

“I can’t tell you who, but I can tell you legends,” she gushed over her impressive guest list at BravoCon. “Yes. Legend performances and I want people to be like, ‘Oh my God, that was the best party ever and they got married.’ … My fiancé’s a movie producer, so you wouldn’t expect anything less. Everything is going to be like a movie. Think about the way I got engaged times a million.”

Whenever they get to say “I do,” this pair will undoubtedly be surrounded by a lot of love.