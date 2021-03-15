Reality TV couples beware — Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, are basically the cutest of them all. We rounded up all their sweetest moments over their four years together so you can see just how adorable this pair truly is.

Lala’s relationship with Rand had an unconventional beginning. While he was still finalizing his divorce from his first wife, Ambyr Childers, the Utah native boasted about dating a rich man during the seasons 4 and 5 of the Bravo hit. At the time, she was still a recurring cast member.

Lala and Rand went public with their relationship in January 2018, a month after his divorce was finalized. The sweet twosome got engaged in September 2018 — and it was one for the books. The movie producer got down on one knee during a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas for his lady’s birthday. There were even fireworks that went off after she said “yes!”

It seems the Bravolebrity’s birthday is a special date for more than one reason — Lala revealed she was pregnant during the September 2 episode of the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast in 2020.

“I am pregnant,” Lala gushed alongside her husband-to-be on the birthday episode of their talk show. “I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing … I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

The starlet went on to add their pregnancy was the “best gift” she could have asked for on her 30th birthday and she “can’t think of any other way to celebrate.” Lala announced the birth of their daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, on March 15.

The happy couple were set to walk down the aisle in April 2020 — but sadly, the coronavirus pandemic forced the reality stars to postpone their nuptials. However, whenever they finally get to say “I do,” Lala exclusively told Life & Style the festivities will be a “full-on production.”

“I can’t tell you who, but I can tell you legends,” she exclusively gushed about her guest list at BravoCon. “Yes. Legend performances and I want people to be like, ‘Oh my God, that was the best party ever and they got married.’ … My fiancé’s a movie producer, so you wouldn’t expect anything less. Everything is going to be like a movie. Think about the way I got engaged times a million.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Lala Kent’s cutest photos with her fiancé, Randall Emmett!