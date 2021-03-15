She’s here! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent gave birth to her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett on Monday, March 15. She announced her little girl’s arrival and revealed her unique name.

“Ocean Kent Emmett [white heart emoji,” Lala wrote via Instagram along with a photo of herself in a hospital bed holding her baby girl in her arms.

The 30-year-old revealed in September 2020 that she was pregnant during an episode of her “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast in celebration of her milestone birthday.

“I am pregnant. I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing,” the reality star gushed at the time. “I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.” She went on to say that finding out she was expecting a baby was the “best” birthday gift she could have asked for, adding that couldn’t “think of any other way to celebrate” the special day.

Randall, 49, is already a father to two children — 11-year-old daughter London and 7-year-old daughter Rylee — with his ex-wife, actress Ambyr Childers. The pair separated in 2015 and their divorce was finalized in 2017. The Utah native and the film producer got together when he and Ambyr, 32, were still married, which was a hot topic during season 5 of the Bravo series. He and Lala got engaged during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas in September 2018.

The happy couple revealed they were having a baby girl during a gender reveal celebration two weeks after revealing their pregnancy. Days later, the proud mama posted the first sonogram of their child and revealed the baby was due in April — so it seems the tiny tot decided to come early!

The pair planned to marry in April 2020, but had to postpone their nuptials till July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. When they do finally tie the knot, the wedding will be “a full-on production,” Lala told Life & Style in November 2019.

She even teased a very high-profile guest list for her big day. “I can’t tell you who, but I can tell you legends. Yes,” she raved at the time. “Legend performances and I want people to be like, ‘Oh, my God, that was the best party ever and they got married.’ … My fiancé’s a movie producer, so you wouldn’t expect anything less. Everything is going to be like a movie. Think about the way I got engaged times a million.”