She’s growing! Pregnant Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has been showing off her sweet baby bump as she and fiancé Randall Emmett await the birth of their first child. We rounded up all the cutest photos of her blooming belly — because it really is too adorable.

Lala, 30, showed off her tiny bump while posing in the nude on the Instagram Stories for her baby-centric account @givethemlalababy on October 13. In late September, pregnant costar Stassi Schroeder shared a snapshot of herself, Lala and their other pregnant costar and friend Brittany Cartwright all showing off their bumps.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder and her future husband, 49, first revealed their pregnancy during a September 2020 episode of their “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. “I am pregnant,” Lala gushed at the time. “I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing … I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

The former SURver went on to add finding out she was expecting was the “best gift” she could’ve hoped to receive for her 30th birthday and she couldn’t “think of any other way to celebrate” her special day.

The happy couple hosted an incredible gender reveal celebration two weeks later, in which a skydiver debuted their first child’s sex while deploying their parachute — which was pink for a girl.

“I’m in love with you already and I can’t wait to be your mama,” the Utah native gushed on Instagram after the daredevil landed. She wrote the emotional note over a photo of a sign that read “Give Them a Girl … With Lala and Randall,” a clear homage to her and her film producer beau’s popular podcast.

The reality star revealed her baby’s first sonogram on September 23, along with her little girl’s due date. “Entering the world April 2021,” Lala wrote on both her personal Instagram Stories and her baby-centric page’s Stories. The only other grid post on the account reads, “Coming soon” — and we can’t wait to see what else she shares with us throughout her pregnancy journey.

