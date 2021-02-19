That prep life! Pregnant Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent gave fans the first sneak peek of her in-progress nursery for baby No. 1 on Thursday, February 18.

“Slowly but surely,” the 30-year-old captioned a photo of her first child’s bedroom. The elegant room featured a lavish grey crib sitting between two full-length mirrors, a cute fluffy pink rug and a gold chandelier.

Lala Kent/Instagram

The Bravo star and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, revealed they were expecting their first child together during an episode of their “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast in early September 2020.

“I am pregnant,” the Utah native gushed at the time. “I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing … I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.” She went on to say finding out she was pregnant was the “best” 30th birthday gift she could’ve hoped for and couldn’t “think of any other way to celebrate” her special day.

Lala’s film producer beau, 49, is already a parent to two children — 11-year-old daughter London and 7-year-old daughter Rylee — with his ex-wife, actress Ambyr Childers. The former flames separated in 2015 and their divorce was finalized in December 2017.

In December 2020, Lala revealed she had reached a major milestone with her unborn daughter. “Oh, my gosh, I just felt my baby girl for the first time,” she said via her Instagram Stories on her @givethemlalababy account. “I’m 22 weeks and four days today and I was getting so stressed out that I had not felt her — and I got to feel her today!”

Lala and Rand were set to wed in April 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic derailed their plans. They have since moved their wedding date to July 2021 — but no matter when they have their nuptials, it will be “a full-on production.”

“I can’t tell you who, but I can tell you legends,” Lala exclusively teased her celeb guest list to Life & Style in November 2019. “Yes. Legend performances and I want people to be like, ‘Oh my God, that was the best party ever and they got married.’ … My fiancé’s a movie producer, so you wouldn’t expect anything less. Everything is going to be like a movie. Think about the way I got engaged times a million.”