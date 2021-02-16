Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Scheana Shay

DIY! Scheana Shay‘s boyfriend, Brock Davies, gave fans a look inside their daughter’s nursery as they gear up to welcome their first child together.

“So, this is [the baby’s] new cupboard space,” Brock told fans. “We turned the desk into her new, you know, cloth table.”