Behold the Most Stylish Celebrity Nurseries and Children’s Rooms: From the Kar-Jenners to Daisy Bloom
When it comes to celebrity families, it’s often the children who have the most impressive rooms. Parents like Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spare no expense creating stylish yet fun spaces for their kids.
In fact, a source previously told Life & Style that Kylie Jenner is “constantly showering” daughter Stormi Webster “with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it.” The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!” Sheesh — it’s no wonder Storm’s room is filled with high-end decorations like expensive art, a custom-made “big girl bed” and even a ball pit.
