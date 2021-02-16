Celebrity Nurseries and Children's Rooms — Expensive Kids' Spaces

Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Behold the Most Stylish Celebrity Nurseries and Children’s Rooms: From the Kar-Jenners to Daisy Bloom

Feb 16, 2021 12:42 pm·
By
Picture

When it comes to celebrity families, it’s often the children who have the most impressive rooms. Parents like Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spare no expense creating stylish yet fun spaces for their kids.

In fact, a source previously told Life & Style that Kylie Jenner is “constantly showering” daughter Stormi Webster “with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it.” The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!” Sheesh — it’s no wonder Storm’s room is filled with high-end decorations like expensive art, a custom-made “big girl bed” and even a ball pit.

stormi-webster-bedroom
 Kylie Jenner Gives Fans a Peek Inside Stormi Webster's Adorable Bedroom

As for Kourtney Kardashian, she enlisted the help of interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to create a Star Wars-inspired room for her son Mason. Writing on her official website, the Poosh founder explained how they covered the ceiling in a constellation wallpaper from Ralph Lauren, adding a star projector to give the illusion of the stars and the Milky Way across the walls and ceiling.

Meanwhile, Kourt’s daughter, Penelope, has a super-cute pink room, featuring an upholstered bed at the center. The youngster also has a clothing rail for her dolls’ clothes, bought from her great-grandmother MJ‘s children’s clothing shop.

Sassiest Silliest Celeb Kids
 Icon Alert! Celebrity Kids Who Are Just as Sassy as Their Parents

When former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas began planning a baby nursery for son Austin Michael, she started with a wooden wall — and built a cowboy-chic theme from there.

“We wanted the room to feel masculine for our boy, yet soft, since he’s a baby,” the former reality TV star said at the time. “We wanted to go with the color blue, but not the typical shade of blue. From there, the other minimal details just fell into place!”

Keep scrolling to see the most stylish celebrity nurseries and children’s bedrooms.

Picture
