Too cute! NFL star Patrick Mahomes’ pregnant fiancée, Brittany Matthews, showed fans a peek into their baby girl’s nursery, and it’s absolutely stunning.

The fitness babe, 25, documented the sweet space, which was themed-out with moons and stars, via Instagram on Thursday, November 12. The nursery seems to be mostly complete with their high-end crib, wall decor, changing table, comfy chair and stroller all set up and ready to go.

Of course, the magic is in the details, and Brittany didn’t disappoint. The marble side table next to the nursery chair matches a gorgeous stone wall hanging. Brittany gushed that their white dresser has the “most beautiful” diamond-looking handles for the “most beautiful baby girl.”

Courtesy Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Brittany and Patrick, 25, announced they are expecting baby No. 1 on September 29, four weeks after they got engaged. “Mom [and] dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the fitness coach announced via Instagram along with a photo of their sonogram.

On October 22, the young couple revealed they’re having a baby girl. “Can’t wait to be a family of [five],” Brittany captioned a sweet snapshot that showed her, Patrick and their two dogs, Steel and Silver.

A lot has changed for the couple in just a few short months, but they’re all in for the next chapter. “We did things a little out of order, but everything happens for a reason and both of them are such blessings — so we’re excited for both,” Brittany said to People about their engagement and pregnancy.

Needless to say, the football player is also in baby bliss. Patrick said during an interview with on radio show The Drive in September that he’s “excited for the future ahead of being able to keep building and keep becoming a better person for my family and this world.”

As a fitness coach, Brittany has talked a lot about how she’s incorporating exercise into her pregnancy. She told social media followers in October she was “lucky enough to get 3 workouts in a week.”

She explained, “Listening to my body, and just keeping it moving is where I’m at right now,” she wrote. “Everyone is different, every pregnancy journey is different, but we are all mamas creating a beautiful child and that is such a blessing!!”

It looks like Patrick and Brittany’s baby girl is already well taken care of. Keep scrolling to see photos of their nursery!