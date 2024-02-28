Week of March 3 through March 9. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks).

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your strong desire for a better future encourages you to take a leap of faith. Don’t listen to anyone who doubts your ability to succeed — show yourself and others exactly how fabulous you are!

Aries: March 21 – April 19

With your future in mind, now’s the time to figure out a way to reshape your plans to fit your goals. Inner work is the key to success, so look for a process that suits you.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

It’s all about you right now and how you appear to the outside world. Capitalize on your stunning sparkle and head for the social scene!

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You may start the week wondering how to make the best impact. If you want to enact changes that truly stick, you are going to need to be organized and plan ahead.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

In the mood to make your presence felt? Your actions have real power at the moment, rendering this an ideal week for speaking out and tying up any loose ends.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

With strong emotions surfacing, you may want to take it one step at a time this week. Getting away for a bit could give you the break you need, even if it’s a local trip.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

New doors are opening at work, allowing fresh opportunities to come your way, Leo. It could be a busy week, though, so stay on track by setting priorities.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your buoyant mood should boost your self-esteem, making this a great time to get new habits underway. Instead of worrying about everyone else, focus on your own needs for a change.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Guided by your natural sixth sense and driven by a passion to achieve your goals, you should enjoy following your dreams this week, Scorpio. Anything really is possible.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

As life takes on an easier pace, you get the chance to catch up with yourself. There is something satisfying about ticking off your to-do list and filling in what you’ve missed.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

After months of working hard, you’ll want to make space for some treats. You may even find someone special to share them with.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Right now, you’re motivated to make the most of your time, so have a plan of action ready. Tricky situations could pop up out of the blue — just remember to think before blurting anything out.