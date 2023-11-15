Queen Eye fans got bittersweet news when the season 8 premiere date was announced as interior designer Bobby Berk revealed it would be his last season on the show. Although the TV host got an outpour of love from costars Tan France, Jonathan van Ness, Karamo Brown and Antoni Porowski after his announcement, people are wondering why Bobby decided to leave the series.

Why Is Bobby Berk Leaving ‘Queer Eye’ After Season 8?

Bobby announced via Instagram on November 13 that season 8 will be his last hoorah on the show. He shared the news alongside photos from his favorite moments on Queer Eye.

“To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me. The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal,” his lengthy caption began. “It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon. I love you all so so much and I’ll meet you all in Nola for one final season.”

Bobby has not publicly disclosed the reason behind his decision.

How Did the ‘Queer Eye’ Cast React to Bobby Berk’s Season 8 Exit?

Karamo shared his sadness on his respective Instagram account with a sweet message to his costar.

Getty

“With todays announcement date of the new Season (8) of Queer Eye… My heart is broken that season 8 will be @bobby ’s last on Queer Eye! He is magic in what he designs and how he makes us all feel. #ForeverTheFab5,” he captioned his November 13 post alongside BTS photos of Bobby.

The Right at Home: How Good Design Is Good for the Mind author replied in the comment section, “I love YOU with all my heart. I wouldn’t have made it this long without you there with me.”

Jonathan, on the other hand, left heart emojis under Bobby’s Instagram announcement and Antoni wrote, “#foreverthefab5 indeed, and don’t forget it.”

Tan is the only Queer Eye costar who did not publicly address Bobby’s exit.

When Did Bobby Berk Join ‘Queer Eye’?

Bobby joined the cast of the revamped show during season 1 in 2018 with Karamo, Tan, Antoni and Jonathan.

Over the past seven seasons, Bobby has brought life to the “heroes’” homes and gave their abodes a brand-new look. The Fab 5 have transformed the lives of residents in Atlanta, Missouri, Philadelphia, Texas and New Orleans.

The same day Bobby announced his departure after season 8, news broke that the show had been renewed for a ninth season that will take place in Las Vegas.