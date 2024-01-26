Before Joey Graziadei was looking for love on The Bachelor, he ran into some minor legal troubles in Pennsylvania. The reality star has a brief criminal history that includes two violations in Chester County.

In 2014, Joey, 28, received an open container violation and pleaded guilty, according to online records viewed by Life & Style. He paid a $400 fine and avoided arrest. In June 2015, the reality star received a violation for noise disturbance. He pleaded guilty and paid a $250 fine.

Joey was in college at West Chester University, where he was on the tennis team, at the time. After finishing school in Pennsylvania, he moved to Hawaii and became a tennis instructor. He moved back to Pennsylvania after filming The Bachelorette in 2023.

Although Joey was dumped by Charity Lawson at the final rose ceremony, he didn’t give up on love and returned to lead season 28 of The Bachelor, which premiered on Monday, January 22.

The season began with a clip that appeared to be from Joey’s final rose ceremony. It featured him in tears as he walked away from the beach with a rose still sitting on a pedestal. He took his jacket off and left the scene with producers in tow.

Of course, we’ll have to wait several weeks to find out what goes down, but host Jesse Palmer hinted that it will be worth the wait. “What happens in the end is an unprecedented shocking first in Bachelor history,” he said in a previous sneak peek for the season. In the same clip, Joey added, “I didn’t expect that at all. I can’t think that’s happened before. I don’t even know what to say. I know I gave as much as I could.”

While teasing the upcoming season, Joey revealed that he’s in a good place after filming. “I had a great experience,” he gushed to Extra on Tuesday, January 23. “What I can tell you is I am very happy and I had a great time throughout the whole thing. There’s moments that are difficult. Right now, I am happy and I’m excited to be here today.”

The ABC star has had the support of Bachelor Nation throughout his journey so far. Even Charity, 28, showed up to a season 28 premiere party on January 19 with her fiancé, Dotun Olubeko, to support her ex.

“We truly wish him nothing but the best,” the Dancing With the Stars contestant previously said. “We saw how much of a lover boy Joey is and how much he wants his person. I do believe that he is going to have no problem finding that. He is an incredible person. We’re both rooting for him and rooting for his success.”