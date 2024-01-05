‘Bachelor’ Season 28 Joey Graziadei and Cast Bombshells

Bachelor Nation (now deemed Joey Mania) is eagerly waiting to watch Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor journey kickoff during the season 28 premiere on January 22. The women competing to earn the professional tennis player’s final rose pulled up their sleeves and fought dirty in both the challenges and in the mansion.

From mean girls to sibling rivalry, Life & Style has a list of the biggest Bachelor cast bombshells this season. Keep scrolling to see which contestants are playing games and who is there as Joey’s perfect match.