From Abby Lee Miller to Maddie Ziegler: See the Cast of ‘Dance Moms’ Then and Now

It’s crazy to think Dance Moms first graced our television screens back in 2011, and Maddie Ziegler, Chloe Lukasiak, Nia Frazier and more cast members were introduced as young girls in Abby Lee Miller’s class. These days, they’re all grown up and have changed so much.

Abby’s controversial teaching method, which is extremely intense and focuses on the teammates competing against one another, makes for great television but has created a strained relationship with many of her former students.

Maddie, one of Abby’s most successful protégés, exclusively told Life & Style in April 2019 that she’s “not in contact” with her former coach.

Chloe detailed her tumultuous exit from the Abby Lee Dance Company during a YouTube video in January 2019, as well.

“The beginning of season 4, I got kicked out of the dance studio. I was still on the show, and my former dance teacher couldn’t kick me off the show because she didn’t have that power or ability,” the Center Stage star explained. “I got kicked out of the studio because to be part of her studio you had to sign a contract. A few of the main reasons I, well my mom, wouldn’t sign is because it said stuff like you couldn’t gain or lose five to 10 pounds … She also wanted 10 percent of the money I made, and I wasn’t willing to agree to that.”

Sadly, her tense relationship with Abby and leaving the studio made things “really awkward” between Chloe and her dance pals. “Season 4 was probably the hardest for me to go through,” she said.

In 2017, Nia was the last original cast member left and the “only” dancer “who didn’t break her contract early,” Teen Vogue reported at the time. However, she left the show after season 7.

“I was just like, I’m 16 now, I’m growing up, the show has been a great platform, but it’s time to move on,” she said about her exit from the reality show. “During the show, I couldn’t take all the opportunities that I wanted to, and now since I’m off the show I’m getting to do what I want to do.”

The cast has come a long way. Keep scrolling to see how much the cast of Dance Moms has changed since season 1 and get an update on where they are now!