At the top of the pyramid. Dance Moms alums JoJo Siwa and Abby Lee Miller unintentionally reunited at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere and seemed happy to see one another at the event. The “D.R.E.A.M” singer, 19, posted the encounter on her TikTok account on Thursday, July 29, while poking fun at her former dance coach, 56.

In the video, JoJo first posted a clip showing off her outfit with the text, “Me all ready for a calm night at the premiere of HSMTMTS …,” before cutting to a video of the two reality stars smiling at the camera with the text, “Plot twist …”

What made the TikTok even more nostalgic was the audio the So You Think You Can Dance judge added, which happened to be an iconic line of Abby’s from the show. “Now, I want to sit back, and relax, and enjoy my evening when all of a sudden I hear this agitating, grading voice,” the sound said.

“DOES SHE KNOW YOU’RE USING THIS SOUND LMAOOOO,” TikTok star Chris Olsen commented, while JoJo replied, “No,” with two laughing emoji.

An hour after uploading the video, the “Boomerang” commented under the post asking her 42.5 million TikTok followers, “Do we think Abby is gonna be mad at this bahahahhaa.” A fan later responded writing, “Well if you yell at her, she’ll cry,” referring to the pair’s iconic fight on the show.

JoJo and Abby have had a rocky relationship over the years, however, the Dancing With the Stars alum has always been on better terms with her former coach, unlike her former costars Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler and Chloe Lukasiak.

However, the former Nickelodeon star didn’t have the most positive experience during her time on Dance Moms. JoJo recently revealed that the stress she endured on the hit Lifetime series resulted in an unfortunate condition.

“When someone notices my bald spot and wonders where it’s from,” she captioned her Wednesday, July 27 TikTok while showing off her growing back hair. “Stress rash on my head when I was on Dance Moms led to no more hair there.”

Fans quickly showed their support to the Nebraska native in the comment section by sharing hair growth remedies and positive words. “You were put through hell and people laughed about it. JOJO you are one of the strongest entertainers of this century!!!” a fan commented.

Abby was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April 2018 — nearly two years after pleading guilty and going to prison for bankruptcy fraud — which was sadly the last day she was physically able to walk. The choreographer opened up about the health scare on Instagram in April 2022.

“On Friday the 13th, 2018, techs had to remove me from the imaging machine after 15 minutes because my arms & legs were flailing about uncontrollably! My health declined rapidly,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “I was admitted and then ignored. Over the next 24 hours my blood pressure dropped to 23 over 17, my kidneys started to fail, and I became paralyzed from the neck down.”