Former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa has joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 30 — and fans are excited to see her make history in the competition by pairing up with a woman for the first time. But how much is the reality TV star and businesswoman worth?

The 18-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be an incredible $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How did she amass so much cash since the start of her career? Here’s a breakdown.

JoJo Has Been on a Lot of Reality TV

The Nebraska native got her start on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, after which Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller selected her to join her competition team at the Abby Lee Dance Company in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She started appearing on Dance Moms in 2015 and starred on seasons 5 and 6 of the show.

She also appeared on The Masked Singer, Celebrity Watch Party and Celebrity Family Feud.

JoJo Is a YouTuber

After leaving Dance Moms, JoJo secured her rise to fame by building a YouTube channel, which she started in 2015. She now has a whopping 12.3 million subscribers, and her channel has over 3.5 billion views in total.

JoJo Makes Music

She has released three EPs: 2018’s D.R.E.A.M. The Music, 2019’s Celebrate and 2020’s JoJo’s Rockin’ Christmas. She has also released eight chart-topping singles to date. Her 2016 song “Boomerang” has gone Platinum twice and her two 2017 singles — “Kid in a Candy Store” and “Hold the Drama” have been certified Gold.

JoJo’s Merchandise Is in Demand

The starlet has tons of merchandise — which she previously showed off during a house tour video — that sells like hotcakes. You name it, JoJo has branded it: hair bows, clothing, backpacks, toys, bedding, toothbrushes, shoes and more.

JoJo Has a Dance Competition Background

Even before teaming up with Abby Lee, the performer — whose mother is a professional dance coach herself — grew up with dancing and was competing in her home state prior to joining forces with the noteworthy trainer. Those competitions, especially at the national level, usually come with some serious prize money.

JoJo Owns Prime Real Estate

When she was 16 years old, JoJo bought a $3.5 million home in the L.A. suburb of Tarzana, California in February 2020. The 6,000 square foot living space features amenities like fireplaces, marble floors, French doors and a gourmet kitchen.