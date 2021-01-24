Feeling the love! JoJo Siwa revealed she’s the “happiest” she’s “ever been” after coming out via social media. The Dance Moms alum spoke to fans about the milestone moment during an Instagram Live broadcast on Saturday, January 23.

“Personally, I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I’ve been happy for a little bit now. It’s just so, so, so awesome,” the 17-year-old gushed during the session. “You guys probably haven’t seen me this happy since I was on tour.”

While fans were curious to know exactly how the YouTuber plans to label her sexuality, JoJo revealed she wasn’t ready to discuss how she identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community. “I have thought about this, but the reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer. I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people,” she said. “Right now, I’m super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s OK. … I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, that’s what matters.”

The Nebraska native’s joyous Live came just one day after she showed off a new T-shirt — which read “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” — on Twitter that promptly blew up the internet.

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

The sweet garment made it clear the dancer’s family is supportive, but she elaborated on the role her parents have played in her coming out process. “My parents have known. My mom said she’s known for the last two years,” JoJo revealed. “She’s like, ‘I just know with you!’ Around two years ago, she was like, ‘I don’t think you only like boys, that’s totally OK.’ They’ve always been so everything … My family is awesome.”

However, the Masked Singer alum’s parents aren’t the only people in her life overflowing with support for her. JoJo’s former dance coach Abby Lee Miller took to Instagram to praise her ex-student on January 23. “I always knew the world would be a more colorful, positive, sparkly place with a kind, loving, dazzling triple threat like you in it,” the 55-year-old wrote. “A shining example for the kids out there to live their BEST lives each and every day. You put your heart on the platter! (If you know you know.) Love you kiddo!!! Keep making me proud.”

As for her November 2020 split from ex-boyfriend Mark Bontempo, it seems JoJo has moved on. “People in life break up,” the “Boomerang” singer explained on Saturday. “People as teenagers break up, you have a boyfriend or you have a girlfriend when you’re 6 years old and you break up with them, you’re not with them for forever. I was a teenager, I still am a teenager but I think I’m pretty happy now. I’m pretty good now.”