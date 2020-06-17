Courtesy of JoJo Siwa/Instagram

Young love! JoJo Siwa confirmed she’s dating, but she’s keeping her boyfriend’s identity a mystery.

Fans seem to think the Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition alum, 17, is dating high school student and childhood friend Elliot Brown, however that’s not the case. “It’s not him,” she told Entertainment Tonight on June 16. “I can say that with a dead straight face. It’s not Elliot. Keep doing your research!”

JoJo is super keen on keeping her beau to herself — she’s not even telling Elliot who she’s dating. “It makes me giggle talking about it,” she continued. “Even Elliot texted me and was like, ‘Who [is it]? And I was like, ‘Sorry, we’re not saying.'” This is the first time JoJo has publicly revealed she’s dating someone, so whoever the lucky boy is, she must really like him!

In February, JoJo shared a photo with Elliot, which led fans to believe they were in fact an item. But in March, she confirmed that’s not true. “We’re not [dating],” she told Us Weekly at the time. “We’re still totally friends and nothing happened. Like, we never were dating. We were close and we were right at the edge. Like, we almost crossed the line. And then we just both decided that we shouldn’t right now, which is totally fine.” She did add they “might” date in the future.

Regardless of not being a couple, it’s clear JoJo and Elliot care a lot about each other considering they have to travel far to hang. JoJo gushed to E! News about being excited for him to visit her. According to his Instagram account, Elliot is from Nebraska. Meanwhile, JoJo lives in California.

While Elliot isn’t super famous like she is, the pair do share some things in common. For starters, they’re close in age. According to an Instagram post from April, Elliot just turned 18. In addition, he has an adventurous spirit like JoJo. The pair have a sweet friendship and enjoy bonding over making Tik Tok videos together.

Only time will tell what will happen. For now, we’re keeping her eyes peeled on hoping she reveals who her mystery boyfriend is!