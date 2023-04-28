Has Kristen Wiig Has Plastic Surgery? See the Actress’ Transformation and What She’s Revealed

Kristen Wiig shot to fame when she joined Saturday Night Live in 2005. Her ability to morph into iconic characters made her a beloved cast member, and she launched a successful movie career amid her SNL success. But has the actress ever undergone plastic surgery?

The Zoolander 2 star made rare comments about the topic during a 2016 interview with reporter Kjersti Flaa while promoting the film. After the journalist complimented her character, she noted how “there are people trying so desperately to look young” that they overdo plastic surgery, just like Kristen’s character Alexanya Atoz did with her overly filled cheeks and lips.

“It’s a balance … you know when people are older and get some little things done, if you want to do it, do it,” the Bridesmaids star said about cosmetic work. She added, “But I’ve noticed younger kids that do it, it makes them look older. ”

When her costar Will Ferrell talked about how men in comedy don’t have to worry about getting plastic surgery to stay youthful looking, Kristen said with a joking sigh, “We feel pressure,” as there is a double standard for actresses to fight the aging process.

In a 2011 interview with Allure, Kristen revealed that the one thing she always makes time for is facial skincare. “Washing my face and putting on my myriad of serums and creams before I go to bed. I have to wash my face before I go to bed, I have to,” she told the publication.

At the time, Kristen said she kept in shape through cardio. “I do a lot of walking. We have a treadmill here at the house, so I try to go on that maybe an hour at a time. I run a little but not as much as I used to, and I bike. I work out with a trainer when I can.”

It was a year before the comedian left SNL in 2012, and she revealed that the hectic grind of the late night show took a toll on her fitness. “Yeah, that affects my workout a little bit. It’s Monday through Saturday. I usually go to the trainer Tuesday afternoons because Tuesday night is our writing night. It’s a six-day week. Six and a half, when you think about it. But I fit it in somewhere.”

