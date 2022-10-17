In 2007, Kylie Jenner and the rest of the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians bunch were catapulted into bona fide superstardom. When the hit reality TV series first aired that October, the Los Angeles native was just 9 years old. Of course, Kylie has grown up quite a bit since then — question is, has the almost-billionaire gotten plastic surgery during her time in the limelight?

Kylie has no issues with plastic surgery and supports those who get it done! “You guys have watched me grow up since I was 9. My face is going to get different. Now, I know how to do my makeup, contour and everything,” the E! personality told Cosmopolitan in 2015. “I’m not against surgery. I’d never say no, but I don’t desire it right now.”

The cosmetics mogul has since given birth to daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with off-again, on-again boyfriend Travis Scott. They are now expecting baby No. 2 in early 2022. After welcoming Stormi into the world, many fans suspected Kylie got her breasts done. She has never gone on the record about whether or not there is any truth to the boob job rumors.

That said, the Kylie Skin founder has been incredibly vocal about her journey with lip fillers. Ultimately, Kylie was insecure about the size of her pout for years before deciding to do anything about it. “This guy I kissed was like, ‘Your lips are really small, but you’re a really good kisser. I didn’t think you were gonna be good at kissing.’ It was so rude,” she recalled to Complex in 2016. “From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me.”

Kylie initially revealed she had lip fillers during a 2015 episode of KUWTK. “I have temporary lip fillers,” she explained in a private confessional. “It’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do. Everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn’t lie.”

In October 2018, however, Kylie had her fillers dissolved. “I got rid of all my filler,” she told a fan on Instagram at the time — before getting more just a week later. Filler or no filler, Kylie is fabulous!

