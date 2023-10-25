Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is not ashamed to admit that she has some regrets when it comes to her past plastic surgery procedures. However, after years of watching the Kardashians star grow up on television, fans were left baffled when she claimed to have never made cosmetic enhancements to her face.

“My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty,” Kylie, 26, said during an interview with Wall Street Journal which was published on Wednesday, October 25. “I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is.”

The mother of two went on to explain that those “mistakes” include, “surgery when I was younger. I’ve never touched my face, but just even getting my breasts done when I was 19 and getting pregnant soon after, not obviously planning to be pregnant at 19.”

Getty (2)

“I probably just should have waited until I maybe had kids or let my body just develop,” she continued, adding that she always “loved my body” but was “influenced by amazing boobs.” “I was just having fun.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder faced backlash after making similar comments during an April interview with HommeGirls. “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room,” she said at the time. “I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

“If not surgery then fillers. Her working around the word lmaoo,” one Twitter user wrote following Kylie’s confession. “As someone who’s gotten a lot of s–t done imma tell y’all right now anyone who says they haven’t gotten a lot of plastic surgery prolly isn’t lying. They’re just hiding the fact that they have thousands of injections/threads instead,” another added.

Kylie – who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott – previously opened up about the “beauty standards” she and her sisters are setting, saying, “I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did.”

“I just feel like we have a huge influence,” she said during a season 3 episode of The Kardashians. “What are we doing with our power? I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing. I went through that stage too, and I feel like I’m in a better place, but other people can instill insecurities in you,” she continued, adding, “I wished I never touched anything to begin with.”