Despite the fact that Kylie Jenner will forever be the baby of her famed family, she has become one of the most successful and famous women in the world all before the age of 25. Between her stunning good looks, business smarts and maternal grace with her daughter, Stormi Webster, it’s clear that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can do it all … and had an incredible transformation!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder started out on her family’s E! reality show in 2007 when she was just 10 years old and turned into a full-on mogul before our eyes. It’s been the norm for her to share many aspects of her life with the public, but the Life of Kylie star previously confessed that “everybody watching” didn’t make it any easier to grow up.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“Nobody knows who I am except family and my close friends. But it is what it is,” the Kylie Skin founder previously told Time in 2015. “People have to be sensitive to – I hate using the word ‘celebrities’ – people in the spotlight. Because there’s so much more than what you see on the cover of a magazine.”

However, she proved her business know-how and brand power by building a nearly billion-dollar empire for herself. The California native’s long-term plans don’t necessarily involve staying in the spotlight forever, though.

“If I could do whatever I wanted, I would have a successful makeup line, and I would want to hopefully start more businesses, and just be, like, a businesswoman, and then, hopefully, I’ll go off the map,” she told Interview in 2016. “When I’m, like, 30, I want to go off the map, have a family and live in Malibu with a farm, and just raise my own chickens.”

That said, Kylie has a lot more going on than her booming career. She gave birth to her daughter, Stormi, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, in 2018 and has an active social life with her girl gang that includes Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer.

Kylie wasn’t always the model, mogul and mama she is today. That’s right, many moons ago, the KUWTK star was just a spunky little kid growing up in Calabasas. Over the years, however, fans have watched Kylie blossom into an amazing young woman. Oh, and of course, her hair, makeup and fashion sense followed in suit.

Keep scrolling to see just how much Kylie Jenner has transformed over the years!