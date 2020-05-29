Money moves! Kylie Jenner was named the youngest, self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine in August 2018. Despite the outlet “recalculating” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s net worth to be closer to $900 million in May 2020, her accomplishments are still extremely impressive for such a young entrepreneur. The real mystery is … how the heck did that happen? After all, Kylie’s business ventures include a lot more than just Kylie Cosmetics.

With that, we decided it would be worthwhile to break down exactly how Kylie makes money.

Reality TV

What? Did you think Kylie was appearing on KUWTK for free? Yeah, not a chance! The California native has never revealed exactly how much she makes from the beloved series. However, the entire family reportedly earns $30 million per season and divides it amongst themselves.

Kylie Cosmetics

Just because Kylie is more than a makeup mogul, doesn’t mean we can skip over her most profitable venture. She sold 51 percent of her self-named beauty empire to Coty “in a deal valued at $1.2 billion in January,” Forbes reported. Not too shabby for a girl who started off with a lip kit and a dream!

Kylie Skin

The E! star launched Kylie Skin, an expansion to Kylie Cosmetics that includes face and skin products. It started with just six different products: Foaming Face Wash, Walnut Face Scrub, Face Moisturizer, Eye Cream, Vanilla Milk Toner and Vitamin C Serum. However, she has since launched tons of new products like a lip scrub, sunscreen and more.

Kylie Skin joined forces with Douglas in May 2020, which means her brand will now be available to customers in Europe. Cha-ching!

A Clothing Line

To be honest, we *always* forget that Kylie and her sister, Kendall Jenner, have a clothing line together. It’s called “Kendall + Kylie,” — original, we know — and they’ve done several collections with top retailers like PacSun, Revolve, Neiman Marcus, Topshop and more!

Social Media

Just like every member of her family, including Scott Disick, Kylie rakes in millions of dollars from branded posts on social media. In fact, it’s estimated that she receives an average of $1 million per sponsored post. Here’s hoping she gives besties like Sofia Richie and Anastasia Karanikolaou a discount when she gives their brands and collections a shout-out on Instagram.

Some of Kylie’s recent ads come from places like BOXYCHARM, Quay Australia and SugarBearHair.

The Kylie Shop

Last but certainly not least, Kylie has her own online retail store where fans can buy everything from phone cases and socks to lighters and thongs. Believe it or not, Kylie is actually trying to sell a “Rise and Shine”-themed hoodie right now for $65.00. As ridiculous as that sounds, both styles (black and white) are sold out … for the third time.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is why Kylie is a billionaire.

