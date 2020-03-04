News broke that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were “taking a break” from their more than two-year-long relationship in October 2019, and our hearts broke. Just one look at this sweet couples’ past proves that they’ve overcome tough times before, so we can keep hoping and wishing for a reconciliation. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and “Sicko Mode” rapper started dropping hints in 2020 that they may be reconciling but they are “taking their time” because of their daughter, Stormi Webster. While we wait, we took the time to explore their entire romance.

When Kylie revealed she had given birth to a baby girl in February 2018, the world was both shocked and yet …. not shocked at all. It was widely reported that the billionaire was expecting her first child with then-new boyfriend Travis. However, the sexy selfie queen was radio silent and disappeared from social media during her pregnancy until her big reveal on February 4 — just three days after giving birth.

Since then, the pair seemed to grow closer and closer as they learned to raise their baby girl together. Kylie built a makeup empire, while her beau pumped out No. 1 hits. They got a couple of matching tattoos, and Travis made some grand gestures to show her his love. Though they may be taking some time apart, you can relive all of their special moments by scrolling through the relationship timeline photo gallery below!