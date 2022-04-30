An eternal love. Kylie Jenner shared a rare tribute to her boyfriend, Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II), in honor of his birthday.

“Happy birthday, my love, my best friend,” the Kardashians star, 24, wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday, April 30, alongside a photo of her caressing the “Goosebumps” rapper’s cheek. “The most special person and father to our babies @travisscott.”

Others in the Kardashian-Jenner family also made sure to send birthday wishes to Kylie’s beau, 31, including momager Kris Jenner.

“Happy Birthday Travis!!!!” Kris, 66, captioned an Instagram carousel post that day. “You are such an incredible and amazing daddy, and it is so much fun and such a joy and a blessing to watch you raising your kids. I’m so proud of you and wish you the most magical day! Thank you for being such a special part of our family … I love you!!!”

Kylie’s touching tribute to Travis comes just six weeks after the couple sparked marriage rumors after the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo of two beautiful rings on her wedding finger.

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

The reality TV star and the Grammy Award nominee first sparked dating rumors in April 2017 and have enjoyed an off-again, on-again relationship since then. They first split in October 2019 after more than two years together, as a source told In Touch that the lovebirds were “taking a break.” However, they didn’t let their brief separation get in the way of their coparenting duties to first child, daughter Stormi Webster, whom they welcomed in February 2018. Kylie even shared their status with her fans via Twitter at the time, noting, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi.”

By May 2021, Kylie and Travis chose to reconcile. A source told In Touch at the time they were “giving their relationship another shot.”

“Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together,” the source added that month. “They’re really enjoying spending quality time together, going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying at luxury hotels and are loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi.”

Nine months later, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the “Sicko Mode” artist welcomed baby No. 2, whose new name has yet to be revealed after Kylie gave birth to him on February 2. Their second baby’s name was initially Wolf Webster until the makeup mogul announced the two parents were changing it.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote in a March 21 Instagram Story. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Three weeks later, Kylie followed up on the status of her son’s new moniker in an April 11 interview with Extra, in which she clarified they haven’t “fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again.”

Since giving birth to baby No. 2, Kylie has remained focused on getting back to her pre-baby body by working out. And sometimes, she shares updates with her Instagram followers on her weight loss progress. She recently revealed to fans how much weight she has lost so far in her postpartum journey.

“Gained 60 pounds again this pregnancy,” the Hulu personality captioned an Instagram Story video on Friday, April 29. “Down 40 pounds. Just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/pilates is my favorite combo [sic].”