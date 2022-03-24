She’s one tough mommy! Kylie Jenner’s postpartum body doesn’t come without hard work. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been maintaining a strict workout regimen, but it hasn’t been easy since she gave birth to baby No. 2 on February 2.

“Pilates right into cardio,” Kylie captioned an Instagram Story on March 23 of her working up a sweat on a treadmill. “Getting some strength back and it feels so good.”

She followed up with a separate Instagram Story video, showing off her bare and toned legs while lounging near a pool.

Just six weeks after she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) welcomed their son, the Kylie Cosmetics founder started flaunting her trim waistline. In one Instagram Story clip, she was seen playing with a few puppies while sitting on the ground. Her tummy looked nearly flat as she wore an athletic, form-fitting black long-sleeved top that hugged her figure. Her natural hourglass shape was seemingly intact, even though she had recently given birth.

Despite her stunning physicality, Kylie’s postpartum journey has come with some difficulty. Keeping up with exercise is strenuous for anyone, let alone a mama who had been carrying a child for nearly a year. And Kylie opened up about her post-pregnancy lifestyle in a series of Instagram Stories on March 15.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy, it’s very hard,” the future Hulu personality admitted to her followers before mentioning her first pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with Travis. “This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

However, she wasn’t only referring to her exercise routine. Kylie pointed out that her progress has also been difficult “mentally, physically, spiritually … it’s just crazy.”

“I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that, because I think we can look on the Internet — and for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either,” she confessed before concluding with an encouraging message.

“I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better, so you’ve got this,” Kylie added.

Aside from getting back to her prenatal state, Kylie has also dropped a bombshell about her new baby boy. She and the “Goosebumps” rapper decided to change his name Wolf Webster, explaining that they “just really didn’t feel like it was him” in a March 21 Instagram Story. The parents haven’t announced what their son’s new name is yet.

