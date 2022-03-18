Hot mama! Kylie Jenner just gave birth to son Wolf Webster six weeks ago, and already her waistline is snatched! The new mom gave a full reveal of her trim midsection and flat tummy as she sat on the floor and played with puppies in a Friday, March 18, Instagram Stories video.

The 24-year-old wore a form-fitting black long-sleeved athleisure top with black leggings that showed how her tummy is nearly flat again less than two months after Wolf’s February 2 birth. The sides of her waist are already looking svelte, with her famed hourglass figure returning to its prenatal state.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie didn’t show her face in the selfie videos, though one of the Italian greyhound puppies started biting and chewing on her long brunette hair extensions. The adorable little pups also raced around the lip kit mogul’s lap before she took them outside to let them get run around her backyard. Kylie already owns several Italian greyhounds, which she keeps at her Hidden Hills mansion, and seemed to be picking out a new baby to join them, deciding to name one “Jill.”

The reality star’s brief reveal of her midsection comes after she gave a meaningful message to other new moms about postpartum struggles, including weight. On March 15, the Kylie Cosmetics owner shared an Instagram Stories boomerang video of her getting back to exercising, working out on a Stairmaster, though she hid her figure under a baggy black sweatshirt. Kylie then gave a heartfelt confessional to fellow new mothers.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy, it’s very hard. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter,” Kylie told her 319 million Instagram followers, adding, “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually … it’s just crazy.” In addition to newborn Wolf, The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that, because I think we can look on the Internet and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either,” Kylie confessed.

She added with encouragement, “It’s been hard. And I just wanted to say that. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this work out today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better, so you’ve got this.” One day later, Kylie showed that she was back at it, with an Instagram Stories video of her working out on a treadmill.