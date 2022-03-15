Working it out. Kylie Jenner is hitting the gym six weeks after the birth of her son, Wolf Webster, and she’s opening up about her postpartum weight loss struggles as she begins her post-baby body journey.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy, it’s very hard. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter,” Kylie, 24, said in a series of selfie videos via Instagram on Tuesday, March 15. “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually … it’s just crazy.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The makeup mogul, who also posted a clip of her Stairmaster workout while wearing a loose black sweatsuit, then assured viewers, “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that, because I think we can look on the Internet and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

It’s been hard. And I just wanted to say that. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this work out today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better, so you’ve got this,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder told fellow postpartum moms.

She then confessed, “It’s OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting pressure on myself, I just keep reminding myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy little boy, and we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back. Not even physically, just mentally after birth. So just sending some love.”

Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed Wolf on February 2. The couple also share a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. After her daughter’s February 1, 2018, birth, Kylie was posting swimsuit shots and other photos showing off her snapback within several months of becoming a first-time mom. But as she has admitted, it’s been more difficult for her the second time around. Hopefully, her message will inspire other new moms that even a beautiful and famous billionaire is just like them when it comes to the challenges of bouncing back after giving birth.