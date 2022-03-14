At 6weeks old, Wolf Webster is already living a jet set life! His mom, Kylie Jenner, brought her baby boy aboard her luxurious private pink plane for his first flight, heading to Palm Springs for the weekend with the lip kit mogul, his big sister, Stormi Webster, and some of Kylie’s friends.

The group was photographed boarding her jet on Sunday, March 13, in Van Nuys, California. Kylie herself shared an Instagram Stories video taken from her dark SUV appearing to pull up to the plane on the tarmac. Pink clouds dotted the sky, as she set the video to Jhené Aiko‘s “Magic Hour.”

In one photo taken with a long-lens camera, Kylie appeared to be wearing a black sweatshirt and track pants as she guided Stormi toward the plane. The 4-year-old wore a white tank top and carried a hot pink backpack, as the pilot and an airport worker set up cloth panels on plane’s walkway to protect the privacy of those heading on the getaway.

Kylie loves to stay at her mom Kris Jenner‘s spacious Palm Springs estate and with her $72 million jet, it’s only a 56-minute flight to go from Van Nuys to the desert resort town. Hopefully, Kylie snapped some precious photos of Wolf enjoying his luxury getaway to share with her 318 million Instagram followers.

Like Stormi, Kylie shares Wolf with boyfriend Travis Scott. The little one was born on February 2 and so far, neither the proud mom nor dad has released a full photo of their son. In his Instagram birth announcement, Wolf’s tiny hand was seen being held by Stormi’s in a black and white portrait. It featured a simple caption of his birthdate with a blue heart emoji to note that she’d had a son.

The baby boy is absolutely adorable and looks just like his big sister, according to proud grandma Kris. During a February 17 stop by good friend Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show, the 66-year-old gushed about her 11th grandchild, “He’s so cute … so cute!”

“It’s amazing. I was in the hospital when he was born. It was me and Kylie and Travis … when he came out, it was like, ‘It’s Stormi being born all over again!'” Kris shared, claiming Wolf looks “exactly” like Stormi.