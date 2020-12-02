Living large! Kylie Jenner gave a peek inside her multi-million dollar pink jet, and there’s no denying the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star knows how to travel in style.

The makeup mogul, 23, shared a series of Instagram photos on Tuesday, December 1, that showed her posing in one of the seats. Of course, the reality babe has her plane extremely decked out. A soft, neon-pink light set a relaxing mood, and a big-screen television could be seen in the background. A Hermés blanket, which retails for $1,550, was neatly folded over the seat.

Kylie doesn’t keep her stylish travel accommodations all to herself. Her famous family also loves jetting around with the Kylie Cosmetics founder. Khloé Kardashian previously shared a photo of a cocktail napkin that read, “Kylie Air,” while taking a ride in June.

Page Six reported the Kylie Skin founder spent an estimated “$50 million to $70 million” on the Global Express Jet “months before the [coronavirus] pandemic,” which means she would’ve made the large purchase earlier this year or in late 2019. It appears Kylie may have chosen this type of plane for the specific benefits.

“Global Express Jets, which are larger than Learjets, can carry more fuel and travel for longer distances, but also cost more to run, around $5 million a year, and can’t land at many private airfields because they need a longer runway,” an aviation insider told the outlet.

Needless to say, Kylie has been getting a ton of use out of her private jet. In October, Kylie and her on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi Webster, were photographed exiting the pink aircraft after enjoying a weekend getaway. The family of three also jetted off to Palm Springs for Thanksgiving.

Kylie’s wild wealth at such a young age came as a surprise to many people, including her. “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” a source previously dished to Life & Style.

However, she’s not slowing down anytime soon. “She wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within Cali and in other states and countries,” the source added. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

Luckily, she has a private plane at her disposal to travel anywhere. Keep scrolling to see photos inside her jet!