Merry ~Kristmas~! See How the Kardashians Are Decorating for the Holidays

‘Tis the season to obsess over the Kardashian-Jenner family’s over-the-top Christmas decorations. This year, some members of the famous bunch didn’t even wait until after Thanksgiving to deck the halls of their gorgeous California homes.

Take Kylie Jenner, for example. The makeup mogul, 23, unveiled her first round of holiday decorations on November 13. “I am in full Christmas mode at my house,” Kylie bragged in her Instagram Story at the time. “I am saying f—k Thanksgiving. We are going full Christmas … I love my tree.”

In the clip, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star zoomed in on a palm tree covered from top to bottom in white, green and red lights. A couple of days later, Kylie showed off even more decorations in her backyard, including hanging lights. Of course, nobody goes harder on the Christmas decorations than Kris Jenner.

“She likes to say she’s the ‘Queen of Christmas‘ when it comes to decorating,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She has a team of elves and decorating assistants, and in the past, she’s used artistic director and flower guru Jeff Leatham.”

According to the insider, Kris “only has one rule” for the holiday season, and it’s to “outdo what she did the year before.” Over the years, the KUWTK producer, 65, has executed themes like candy, rainbow, nutcrackers and polar bears.

Once the decorating is complete, the Kar-Jenners really start to embrace the holiday spirit, especially Kourtney Kardashian. The Poosh.com founder, 41, is a huge fan of Christmas movies. Thankfully, in 2019, Kourtney was kind enough to share her top three.

First up: The Santa Clause. “I love that it explains the process and the unanswered questions about Santa and the North Pole,” she penned for her lifestyle blog. “My second pick is The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Kourtney continued. “I watch it from Halloween through Christmas — I never get sick of it.”

Last but certainly not least, she chose the original Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer. “I watch this every year,” the mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick gushed. “It’s so nostalgic and reminds me of my childhood.”

