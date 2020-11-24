‘Tis the Season! See How Your Favorite Stars Are Decorating for the Holidays

Another year, another opportunity to obsess over celebrity holiday decorations! In 2020, A-listers couldn’t even wait until after Thanksgiving to put up their festive trappings. Take Kylie Jenner, for example. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star unveiled her first round of Christmas decorations on November 13.

“I am in full Christmas mode at my house,” Kylie boasted while filming her backyard. “I am saying f—k Thanksgiving. We are going full Christmas … I love my tree.” In the clip, the makeup mogul showed off a stunning palm tree intricately wrapped with white, green and red lights.

On November 17, Kylie revealed even more decorations! This time, the California native flaunted her display of hanging outdoor lights and yet another sparkling tree. Of course, going over-the-top for the holidays is pretty much a Kar-Jenner tradition.

In fact, nobody does Christmas — or should we say Kristmas? — better than Kris Jenner. “She likes to say she’s the ‘Queen of Christmas’ when it comes to decorating,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She has a team of elves and decorating assistants, and in the past, she’s used artistic director and flower guru Jeff Leatham.”

According to the insider, the KUWTK producer “only has one rule” for her Christmas decorations — and it’s to “outdo what she did the year before.” Moreover, Kris never repeats a theme! To date, she’s executed candy, rainbows, nutcrackers and polar bears.

Naturally, the Kar-Jenners aren’t the only stars who go all out for Christmas. Enter: Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. The mother of three, who shares children Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo with husband Jionni LaValle, finished (yes, finished) decorating her home the day after Halloween.

“FINALLY,” the former Jersey Shore star captioned a photo of her stunning display. Additionally, Nicole got ahead of the haters and explained why she loved to decorate so early. “The kids love preparing for Santa an extra month. We are all happier people sitting around the tree and watching Christmas movies,” the MTV alum wrote on her Instagram Story.

“The pandemic is depressing; Christmas is my savior. My kids realize once the decorations go up, we clean out the playroom and donate most of their toys for kids in need during the holidays,” Nicole continued. “I’m in love with Santa. Christmas goes too fast for just one month. Spread the joy. Stop being Scrooges and let us early Christmas people live.”

