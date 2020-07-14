Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Who needs the beach with a backyard like Kylie Jenner‘s? The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, gave fans a sneak peek of her spacious California backyard and it’s *so* idyllic.

In addition to snapping photos of her pristine landscape — including a tomato plant — Kylie took a photo of her cozy poolside lounge chair with a matching umbrella. Of course, the makeup mogul couldn’t help but include a photo of daughter Stormi Webster‘s life-size playhouse, too.

For those of you who don’t remember, Kris Jenner purchased the over-the-top structure for Stormi, 2, in December 2019. “I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age,” Kylie gushed in a YouTube video at the time.

While Kris, 64, undoubtedly spoils all 10 of her grandchildren, she and Kylie’s toddler, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, have a special connection. “Kris and Stormi spend the most time together because Kris is at Kylie’s office every day, and there’s a nursery in there for Stormi,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“Kris gets to have lunch with Stormi, read her books, put her down for naps,” the insider continued. “She’s definitely spending more time with her now than any of the other grandchildren. They’re attached at the hip, it’s really adorable to see.”

According to the source, Kris’ relationship with Stormi mirrors her relationship with Kylie. The famous momager “makes sure she doesn’t buy [Stormi] more things than she buys the other kids, but she calls her her ‘little baby.'”

Beyond Kris’ constant gifts, Kylie spends some serious dough on Stormi, too! “Expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

Shockingly enough, the almost billionaire drops nearly double that on herself on a regular basis. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week,” the insider claimed. “She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once. She’s bought cars just to match her outfits.”

