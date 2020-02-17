Magic Mirror on the wall, who has the most amazing manicures of them all? … OK, so, we don’t have an actual magic mirror to respond, but we can confidently tell you that the answer is none other than Kylie Jenner!

Whether the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is getting her nails done by celebrity artist Chaun P. or at L.A. hot-spot Modern Pamper Salon, the results are always absolutely dazzling. After all, when you’re a literal billionaire why spare any expense, especially when you’re such a big fan of original nail art?

Plus, Kylie needs to have the freshest manicures to match with all of her incredible clothing! “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pair. She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in December 2019.

“It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now,” the insider gushed. “While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful.” Of course, Kylie is constantly sharing that good fortune with her daughter, Stormi Webster.

“Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” the source said, adding, “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!” To be honest, we can’t wait until Kylie starts taking Stormi on mommy-daughter manicure dates.

In fact, it was Kylie’s own mom, Kris Jenner, who instilled the importance of “nice, pretty nails” in her, the makeup mogul told People in 2016. “Anytime she meets someone, she’ll look at your fingernails,” Kylie explained of the famous momager. ”I never cared when I was younger and I hated getting my nails done — it just took up my playtime. But she likes pretty nails, so that’s where I got my nail obsession.”

Kylie continued, “I get my nails done every week. I’ve sat literally for four to five hours doing them. I used to spend so much time doing the craziest artwork.” Yeah, girl, it most certainly shows!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kylie’s most enviable manicures ever.