Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Queen of good taste! Kylie Jenner gave her Instagram followers a mini-tour of her gorgeous backyard, and it’s stunning.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, shared the photos of her outdoor space via Instagram Story on Saturday, May 23, and it includes lounge chairs, a water fountain and lots of cool amenities. Her backyard is cozy yet chic, and really puts Kylie’s decorating skills on display.

This isn’t the first time the brunette beauty gave fans a tour of her house. In April, she showed off one of the nicest rooms in her California home. “This is the best room in the house,” she said in an Instagram Story flaunting her bunk room. “Everyone lives here.” The space consisted of luxe bunk beds with personalized TVs mounted on the walls.

Not only is Kylie’s home one of a kind, but so is her Kylie Cosmetics office. In October 2019, the makeup mogul uploaded a YouTube video highlighting her amazing workspace. Kylie’s HQ includes a lobby, an alcohol station for mom Kris Jenner and a bunch of rooms used for different occasions, such as photo shoots and meetings.

We can’t forget about what’s probably the cutest room in the entire office — her daughter Stormi Webster‘s playroom. This is also where Kylie’s viral “rise and shine” line was born.

Because of the quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kylie has been working from home via Zoom meetings. By the looks of it, she seems totally OK with spending extra quality time with her 2-year-old, and we totally get it. The mom is always finding creative ways to keep herself and her mini-me entertained.

Kylie is kind of a pro at quarantine, considering that’s where she spent almost all of her time when she was pregnant with Stormi. “Toward the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house every day, so I was scared to even go outside,” she said on Instagram in March. “But it was my choice to do that. So I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair … Puzzles. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”

Hopefully she continues to give more tours of her beautiful house!

Keep scrolling to see photos of her backyard.