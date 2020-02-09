Another day, another Stormi Webster video to make us cry from cuteness. Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram feed to share a clip of her 2-year-old daughter playing with a microphone on February 8 — and needless to say, we loved her little rendition of her mama’s ~hit song~ “Rise and Shine.” LOL!

In the short vid, the toddler can be seen holding a play microphone that echoed as she said “hello” several times. Her mom, 22, then asked her to sing something, possibly the hilarious soundbite she made famous during one of her YouTube videos. Stormi did her own little rendition at the request and totally melted our hearts. Her mama captioned the clip with a whining emoji, three heart-eyed emojis, three growing heart emojis and two angel emojis.

Naturally, all of her closest friends left love for the tiny tot on the adorable post. “Stoppp,” BFF Yris Palmer wrote, adding a whining face and red heart emoji. “Cutest,” Stassie Karanikolaou chimed in, adding three heart-eyed emojis. “NO WAY,” Victoria Villarroel wrote, adding several whining and heart-eyed emojis. “I love her so much.” Even Winnie Harlow piped up and said, “That’s it, I want a baby.”

Plus, as expected, Stormi’s grandma Kris Jenner also left some sweet words on the post. “OMG she is so adorable!!!” she wrote. It’s no surprise to see the ~grandmomager~ fawn over her daughter’s daughter. In fact, the dynamic duo is incredibly close — practically inseparable, even.

“Kris and Stormi spend the most time together because Kris is at Kylie’s office every day, and there’s a nursery in there for Stormi,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively in December 2019. “Kris gets to have lunch with Stormi, read her books, put her down for naps. She’s definitely spending more time with her now than any of the other grandchildren.”

Their connection seems to mirror the tight bond that the 63-year-old and her youngest child have together. “They’re attached at the hip, it’s really adorable to see,” the source added. “It’s kind of like Kris and Kylie’s relationship. Kris makes sure that she doesn’t buy her more things than she buys the other kids, but she calls her her little baby.”

Isn’t this just the sweetest fam?