Kylie Jenner Has So Much in Common With Bestie Yris Palmer — Get to Know the Brunette Babe

BFFs for life! Kylie Jenner’s squad has morphed over the years, and she has become extremely close with Yris Palmer. The gorgeous ladies have a lot in common. To learn more about her longtime pal, keep reading!

Yris founded her business, Star Lash Extension, in 2014 and is a busy mom. She actually met the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when she was “doing her lashes.”

Courtesy of Yris Palmer/Instagram

“About six years ago, I started doing her lashes, and her whole family, they’re just very, very sweet,” Yris previously dished during an interview with In The Know. “Slowly but surely, we started building a relationship, and over every year it’s just gotten stronger and stronger.”

Like Kylie, the ladies spend a lot of time working on growing their businesses in the beauty realm. “She is definitely somebody that I am very comfortable to pick up the phone and ask about anything,” the Latin beauty explained about the Kylie Cosmetics founder to AOL in May 2020. “Or even my products, sending [them to] her for her to see them, test them. And, likewise, if she has something coming out, she’ll give me a sample of her Kylie mask, and she’ll be like, ‘What do you think of this?'”

Yris gushed that it’s “very refreshing” how much she and Kylie “support each other” as besties. “I think that is important in any friendship and relationship. And, obviously, her family and her, they’re super successful. So I learn a lot [from them,]” she continued. “She inspires me a lot. She’s a young billionaire, a hustler. It’s very, very inspirational to watch and to see how she never stops and she just keeps going. It’s important to keep people like that around you because they just inspire you and drive you so much more.”

The successful entrepreneurs also have daughters around the same age, and they love having playdates together. The foursome enjoys lounging by the pool and taking adorable Instagram photos together.

Keep scrolling to see more about Yris, her job, boyfriend and daughter below!