If you were looking for fitspo today, here it is in all its glory. Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou took to her Instagram Stories to share her workout routine for the day, as well as a healthy dinner she prepared on January 29. Honestly, the entire set of photos and videos make us want to up our wellness game ASAP.

First, the blonde beauty showed off a few exercises from her workout routine with trainer Chase Weber, which included weighted squats and barbell bench presses. “If you can’t tell, my arms are jello,” the 22-year-old wrote over the video of herself going hard on her presses, adding the whining and crying-laughing emojis.

After that, the influencer flaunted her handiwork in the kitchen on some seriously savory chicken burgers — and she even revealed her recipe, in case you’re hard up for dinner ideas. “Chicken burgers tonight!” she wrote over the video of the patties cooking in the frying pan. “Ground chicken, [one] egg, 1/4 red onion, [one] teaspoon minced garlic, salt, pepper, garlic powder,” she continued, listing the ingredients.

Stassie also highlighted the cauliflower-based buns she uses with her burgers by Outer Aisle called Plant Power Sandwich Thins. Needless to say, they’re sure to keep your carb count low when you just want to tear into a burger. “Easy chicken burger with sweet potato and broccoli side,” she captioned a photo of her finished meal. Delish, y’all!

This definitely wouldn’t be the first time the curvaceous babe showed off her penchant for health and wellness. In fact, back in July 2019, the model shared clips from another workout with Chase — except this one was the stuff of dreams. As Stass dipped it low to squat with medicine balls, she got to overlook Los Angeles while doing her routine on a roof. Talk about luxurious pain. LOL!

After the sesh, Stassie showed off her killer abs and toned waist in a mirror selfie, as she’s known to do. After all, she does love to post pics of her midsection on the ‘gram. You go, girl — as they say, literally, if you’ve got it, flaunt it!