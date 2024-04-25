It seems like Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay and estranged husband Bryan Abasolo’s ongoing divorce will not be settled amicably.

Rachel, 39, hired celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to help guide her in her upcoming court battle with Bryan, 44, Radar Online reported on Thursday, April 25. Laura, 55, has a high A-list clientele and previously represented Kim Kardashian against ex-husband Kanye West, Kevin Costner in his battle with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner and Kelly Clarkson ​in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The development came shortly after court documents revealed that Bryan served Rachel’s divorce papers by sending them to Laura via email, requesting spousal support.

Bachelor Nation was shocked to learn that Bryan filed for divorce from Rachel on January 2, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The chiropractor broke the news the same day he filed the paperwork in Los Angeles.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew, My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” Bryan wrote via Instagram at the time. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality,” he wrote on Instagram. “Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

Adam Gottschalk, who was a contestant on Rachel’s season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017, shared his public support for his former costar.

“Not taking sides here but wanted to point out some facts on [Bryan] since I knew him from the show,” he wrote in a since-deleted comment on an E! News’ Instagram post on January 3. “He moved his entire chiro practice across the country, sold his Miami home, left his family and friends to put all he could into a relationship.”

Instagram

Rachel broke her silence the following day on her “Higher Learning” podcast, and unexpectedly got “emotional.”

“Obviously it’s a difficult time, if you’ve read the headlines, and you’re probably wondering why I would even work,” she said without revealing what went wrong in their marriage. “But to be honest with you I need to distract myself from myself and the best way to do that is to do something that I love.”

One week after Bryan and Rachel’s split, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that “they started to grow their brands and their careers and become the best versions of themselves — separately.”

“Rachel was so focused on red carpets and entertainment reporting and hosting, while Bryan [had his] chiropractic practice and podcast [‘Talking It Out Bachelor Nation’], the insider explained. “The more they focused on those things, the more their lives just took off in two different directions.”