Bachelor Nation received a huge shock when they learned that the former Bachelorette contestant Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce from Rachel Lindsay on Tuesday, January 2, and now, Adam Gottschalk has spoken out about Bryan’s decision.

“Not taking sides here but wanted to point out some facts on [Bryan] since I knew him from the show,” Adam, 33, wrote in a since-deleted comment on E! News’ Instagram on Wednesday, January 3. “He moved his entire chiro practice across the country, sold his Miami home, left his family and friends to put all he could into a relationship.”

The former Bachelorette star didn’t stop there.

“Rachel has said in multiple interviews that she quit being a lawyer and started doing entertainment reporting,” Adam continued. “[Bryan] is a workaholic putting in 12hr+ days while trying to survive in high rent, post covid California business environment. Doing that at 38 or something now he’s in his mid 40s is ROUGH.”

The clip where Adam left his comment showed Rachel’s friend Justin Sylvester in an interview from Today With Hoda and Jenna which aired on Wednesday, January 3.

When the hosts asked Justin, 37, how Rachel, 38, was handling the split from Bryan, 43, he replied, “She’s taking it day by day. I talked to her this morning. She’s just trying to pick up the pieces. She’s in survival mode.”

After filing for divorce, Bryan released a statement regarding the situation.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family,” the chiropractor wrote via Instagram. “Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew.”

Lisa Lake / Getty Images

He continued, “Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality.”

Adam and Bryan met during Rachel’s season and while Adam was sent home during week 7, he returned to TV for Bachelor in Paradise ​season 4. It was there that he met his wife, Raven Gates, who originally appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. Rachel, who also appeared on Nick’s season, became close with Raven, 33, but their friendship fell apart after filming ended.

In a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Rachel confirmed that the two were no longer friends, but she remained cryptic regarding the reasons behind the falling out.

“I can’t say. I promised I wouldn’t say. But it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore,” Rachel told Andy.

Later that same year, Raven addressed the feud in an episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast, “Off the Vine.” The mom of two claimed that she was “just as shocked as everyone else.”

“I’m not going to say anything bad about her because that’s not in my heart or in my spirit,” Raven continued. “I wish her nothing but the best but I have loved her, I will always love her … I also want it to be very clear that I have never done her wrong.”