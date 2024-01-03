One day after Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce from Rachel Lindsay on Tuesday January 2, she removed his last name from her social media profiles.

Although Rachel, 38, has not commented on the split, she noticeably changed her name in her Instagram bio to Rachel Lindsay, while it had previously been Rachel Lindsay Abasolo. She also dropped a number of cryptic posts in the lead up to the news, telling fans on New Year’s Day that she was “sweating out everything from 2023” at the gym.

Bryan, 43, listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup in his divorce documents, which were viewed by Life & Style. He also released a statement on his Instagram about the difficult decision to end his marriage.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family,” the chiropractor wrote. “Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps.”

Rachel and Bryan got engaged on The Bachelorette in 2017 and tied the knot in August 2019. For the most part, they kept their relationship off of social media. Just weeks before Bryan filed for divorce, Rachel opened up about how the two had been living separate lives since she left her job at Extra in 2023.

“Bryan is a sole practitioner,” she said in a December 2023 interview. “He leaves the house at 8. He comes home at 9:00, 9:30 [at night] sometimes. It’s just him by himself. Me, especially now that I’m not doing Extra, I have a lot more free time. And then I’m back in hustle mode trying to get a second job, so I go to events. So, we’re in two totally different places.”

In a New Year’s Eve Instagram post on December 31, 2023, she also reflected on how difficult the past year had been. “Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024,” Rachel shared.

Meanwhile, the former reality star’s friend Justin Sylvester gave an update on how she was doing in an interview on Wednesday, January 3. “I talked to her this morning,” he said on Today. “She’s just trying to pick up the pieces. She’s in survival mode. And the weird thing is she’s super private about her personal life, and it was weird and kind of telling [that] he put out a solo statement.”