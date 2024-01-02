The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Love Wasn’t Meant to Be: Relationship Timeline

Fans watched Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo fall in love during season 13 of The Bachelorette. After they got engaged in 2017, the couple enjoyed a long engagement and eventually tied the knot in 2019. They seemed to be a good match, and fans were left in shock when ​Bryan announced their split in January 2024.

