Fans watched Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo fall in love during season 13 of The Bachelorette. After they got engaged in 2017, the couple enjoyed a long engagement and eventually tied the knot in 2019. They seemed to be a good match, and fans were left in shock when Bryan announced their split in January 2024.
Keep scrolling to see their relationship timeline from meeting on the show leading up to their impending divorce.
1 of 11
May 2017
While Rachel met several men during the debut episode of her season of The Bachelorette in May 2017, Bryan quickly caught her eye and earned her first impression rose during the premiere.
“From the moment you walked out of the limo, I felt something that was unexplainable,” she told him at the time. Rachel then jokingly added, “I don’t know if it was because you told me I was gonna be in trouble, I don’t know if it’s because you spoke to me in Spanish, but there was something there.”
2 of 11
August 2017
As Rachel sent home several of the season’s contenders, she ultimately decided to give Bryan her final rose during the season finale in August 2017. The Miami native proposed in Spain, and Rachel enthusiastically agreed to marry him.
3 of 11
November 2017
Rachel and Bryan took a major step in their relationship when they moved in together in her hometown of Dallas, Texas.
“This is my city. This is where I was born and raised, but it’s been forever since I’ve had a man with me here, and let alone a fiancé,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “It’s great to have Bryan here with me and to show him my city and where I’m from. I’m glad he loves it. That’s what’s key.”
4 of 11
March 2019
The couple once again relocated in March 2019 when they revealed their plans to move to Miami amid their career advancements.
“Well she’s taking off in the sports entertainment industry so she left her law firm back in December and she’s very flexible with her schedule now and my network is in Miami so I think we’re going to take the move to Miami,” Bryan explained to Access Live about their decision.
5 of 11
August 2019
Following a two-year engagement, the pair tied the knot during a ceremony in Mexico on August 24, 2019.
“When you come off the show and you’re in that TV mode — I wanted a TV wedding. I 100 percent did,” the lawyer previously told People about why they chose to not televise their wedding. “Then, as we got to know each other in the real world … I started hearing horror stories about these TV weddings,” she recalled. Lindsay said that “it shows to the world or Bachelor Nation that what we have is more real.”
6 of 11
August 2019
After their tropical wedding, the newlyweds enjoyed their honeymoon in Santorini, Greece.
Both Rachel and Bryan shared several photos from the trip on their social media accounts, while the “Higher Learning” podcast host gushed about the chiropractor while sharing a photo of them swimming. “Plenty of fish in the sea but I definitely caught the best one,” she wrote.
7 of 11
October 2020
While the couple seemed to be going strong, fans were left concerned when they learned Rachel was living in Los Angeles and Bryan was in Miami.
“You’re focusing on your practice and building it to a place you want it to be, and I am here in L.A. working for Extra and doing other things, and we’re doing this to eventually bring ourselves together,” she said about their decision to live separately while appearing on an October 2020 episode of his podcast, “Dr. Abs Healthcast.”
8 of 11
April 2021
The pair eventually ended their long-distance marriage when Bryan moved to Los Angeles in April 2021. “Not an April fools joke,” Rachel wrote via Instagram while announcing the news. “RnB are back where we belong — together.”
9 of 11
August 2022
Rachel and Bryan celebrated their third wedding anniversary in August 2022 by sharing sweet tribute posts.
Soon after news broke about their split, Bryan broke his silence in a statement via his Instagram Stories. “After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew, My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality,” he wrote. “Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”