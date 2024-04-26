Montana Boyz member Mark Estes opens up about spending time with his girlfriend Kristin Cavallari’s three kids during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

Kristin, 37, and Mark, 24, got fans talking when they revealed their romance in February. After many social media users shared their thoughts regarding the couple’s 13 year age difference, Mark admits to Life & Style that he “kind of figured” people would be interested in the relationship.

As their romance has gotten more serious, Mark has gotten to spend time with Kristin’s kids Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

“They’re great kids,” he exclusively tells Life & Style, adding that he gets along with them. “I’m respectfully not going to dive too deep into it, personal life. But yeah, they’re great kids.”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official on February 27 when Kristin shared a selfie of the duo. “He makes me happy,” she captioned the snapshot alongside a white heart emoji.

The Laguna Beach alum continued to share insight into their relationship when she revealed Mark met her kids early on in their romance during the March 12 episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, recalling that they met when he picked her up for their first date on February 13.

“My kids [previously] met one person [I dated] for literally five minutes. [It] was a musician because they were really excited and big fans of him. [Mark] is the real first guy I’d say they met,” Kristin explained. “The boys were like, ‘Can I show you my room?’ He’s up there with my kids, seeing their rooms. My boys were so excited about him. I think, more than anything, my kids are really excited for me. My kids really want to see me happy.”

Following her split from Jay, 40, in 2020, Kristin kept her dating life and home life separate. However, she said her kids’ positive reception to Mark changed that way of thinking.

“After the first time meeting the kids, Camden was begging me for [Mark’s] number,” Kristin explained. “Camden has very strong opinions about everyone I dated. He’s like, ‘I hate him,’ to a guy he’s never even met. He loves [Mark].”

While Mark didn’t share too much about his romance with Kristin while speaking to Life & Style, he and fellow Montana Boyz Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox did dish about what fans can expect from them in the future.

“We got a lot going on,” Kade, 22, promises about their future plans. “We can’t really speak on it, but we got a lot of interesting stuff coming up the pipeline. “

Kaleb, 24, adds that they’re “just trying to take it day by day” and they “don’t want to get too hopeful.”

“But we are excited about some things and big things ahead for us, hopefully,” Kaleb concludes.