Country’s ladies’ man. Morgan Wallen has topped the charts and stolen the hearts of women everywhere since stepping into the music industry in 2018. Although fans would line up to date the “Last Night” singer, people want to know his relationship status. Keep reading to see who Morgan Wallen is dating and get updates on his love life!

Who Is Morgan Wallen Dating?

The Tennessee native is currently on the market, as of publication. Morgan answered the famous question during a March 2023 interview with WKML 95.7. He also talked about his past relationships, which he doesn’t normally do.

“I had a girlfriend for a while. Not recently. That was the last one I had. I don’t have anybody right now. It’s kind of hard. Just how busy I’ve been. I got a son; an album; a tour; I’ve got all these things I do,” Morgan said at the time. “It’s really hard for me to make time for [dating]. I want to, though. I think I’m coming up on my ‘settle down phase.’ We’ll see. I’m not in a hurry.”

Who Did Morgan Wallen Date in the Past?

The “Sand In My Boots” vocalist’s last public relationship was with model Paige Lorenze – whom he was first linked to in summer 2021. Morgan and Paige went Instagram official in February 2022 after the influencer posted a photo of her kissing the country star via Instagram Stories.

“I love you and I’m so proud of you @morganwallen,” the text read over the snapshot.

Shutterstock (2)

However, the pair broke up weeks after going public, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly at the time.

Morgan faced cheating rumors after his split with Paige went public. Although the influencer never publicly addressed the infidelity speculation, she posted cryptic song lyrics and quotes via Instagram Stories.

The New England native even posted a meme seemingly relating to her split with Morgan the same month. “One of the most underrated ingredients for having a good life is a clear conscious. To know you aren’t out here doing people wrong and hiding who you are lets you sleep peaceful at night. Karma is real, energy is contagious,” the message read.

Paige went on to date Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron in July 2022. Thought the pair later split one month later and she is now dating tennis pro Tommy Paul.

Was Morgan Wallen Engaged?

He may be single now, but Morgan was set to walk down the aisle with ex-fiancée KT Smith. The “You Proof” artist proposed to the blogger in 2019 after nearly two years of dating.

Sadly, their engagement was short-lived as they split shortly after he popped the big question – but the pair continued to have a physical relationship.

Morgan and KT welcomed their son, Indigo “Indie” Wallen in 2020, whom they co-parent in Nashville.

“Coparenting will always have its issues come up, it will never be perfect and we will always get mad/upset/protective over certain things,” KT wrote in a December 2021 blog post. “But if you have the mindset that your child comes first, we let the little things go.”