Tyler Cameron confirmed his romance with Paige Lorenze as they shared some PDA while walking in New York City, but who is the Bachelor Nation star’s new girlfriend?

The new couple were photographed for the first time together on Sunday, July 17, sharing a smooch while strolling through the Big Apple. In the photos, the pair hugged each other tightly while walking, with big smiles on each of their faces.

For their day about town, the former Bachelorette contestant wore black jeans and a fitted gray T-shirt while his date wore a blue floral dress and sneakers.

Keep scrolling for details on Tyler Cameron’s girlfriend, Paige Lorenze.

What Is Paige Lorenze’s Job?

Paige works as a model, social media influencer and entrepreneur. She has over 345,000 followers on Instagram and she has a YouTube channel with over 51,000 subscribers. She graduated from New York City’s Parsons School of Design in 2021.

Courtesy of Paige Lorenze/Instagram

“Ex ski racer, New Englander, thrifter, thinker, lover, creator …” her Instagram bio reads.

In addition to her modeling and social media work, Paige is the founder of loungewear company Dairy Boy.

Paige is also a former ski racer. She trained at the Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont from 2012 to 2016. Although she is no longer active, she has competed in alpine ski racing.

When asked if she ever wanted to go to the Olympics for the sport during an Instagram Q&A in December 2021, she responded, “Yes! I believe in the idea of having very large goals, and wherever you end up is okay. Just shoot high. Unfortunately, I had way too many other interests and wasn’t able to hyper focus. … It takes giving up your life in a way. Or choosing a very different life.”

Where Is Paige Lorenze From?

The model and influencer is from Guilford, Connecticut. She has shared many photos and videos on Instagram from her time spent at her family’s home surrounded by greenery.

“Life’s better in nature,” she captioned a photo at home on June 20, 2022. “Waking up in the middle of the woods >,” she captioned another via Instagram Stories under the tag “Home”.

How Old Is Paige Lorenze?

The social media influencer was born January 26, 1998, making her 24 years old.

Who Else Has Paige Lorenze Dated?

Paige was previously romantically linked to Armie Hammer in 2020, following the actor’s divorce from his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers. Paige gained notoriety after coming forward with allegations against the Call Me By Your Name star after he was accused of sending disturbing messages about cannibalism in January 2021. The model alleged that he carved his initials into her skin during the time they dated from August to December the year prior.

“You can still see it. It was extremely painful and traumatizing. He told me that he bragged about it to his friends,” she told Star Magazine at the time.

In a Vanity Fair article published in March 2021, Paige stated that she felt “really unsafe and sick to her stomach” during her relationship with Armie.

After similarly disturbing allegations came out from a number of women, Armie issued a statement. “I’m not responding to these bulls–t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children in the Dominican Republic for 4 months to shoot a film,” he said in January 2021.

Following the controversy, the actor dropped out of the film Shotgun Wedding.

Paige later dated Morgan Wallen for almost a year, going Instagram official with the country music singer on February 10, 2022. However, news broke just a few weeks later that the couple had split.

The model also dated Finnish professional ice hockey player Kasperi Kapanen from January 2019 to September 2020.