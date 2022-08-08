It’s over! Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze have split after less than one month of dating, the Bachelor Nation star confirmed on Monday, August 8.

“We just had to take a step back. It wasn’t the right timing, it wasn’t good for us,” the former Bachelorette contestant, 29, said on Daily Pop. “We’re not dating anymore, just doing our own thing right now. We both have a bunch of respect and love for each other, but it’s just not the right time for both of us right now.”

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

In July, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Tyler and Paige, 24, were “dating,” adding at the time, “It’s still new … They are keeping it on the down-low.”

Days after news of their romance broke, the Florida native and model were photographed walking arm-in-arm around New York City on July 17 and even shared a steamy kiss during their outing. Paige then seemed to confirm their relationship via TikTok with a video of the pair cooking dinner together at Tyler’s apartment in the Big Apple.

“Everyone here for the launch but just here to ask why you used a glass to make your dressing,” one follower commented on the clip, which Paige responded, “Away game, cooking in a man’s apartment. [I’ve] gotta improvise LOL.”

Prior to his fling with Paige, Tyler dated model Camila Kendra, whom he first met via Instagram in January 2021. The contractor gushed over being “very in love” with Kendra during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in July 2021.

“She asked me if I was from L.A., I was like, ‘No, I’m Florida,’ and she’s like, ‘I’m in Florida.’ She was an hour away, we met and that’s how it happened,” Tyler recalled about how the pair struck up their romance. “We went to a restaurant, and we sat there, we just talked for hours. We couldn’t even look at the menu, so I just told them, like, ‘Bring whatever.’ We just talked, hung out. We sat there for four hours. I had a great night.”

However, they called it quits the in August 2021, with a source telling Us Weekly at the time that even the former couple’s “friends were surprised things ended so quickly.”

Tyler first found fame as a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. He made it to the final two and was ready to propose, but the leading lady broke things off to pursue a relationship with her now-ex Jed Wyatt.

The Real Dirty Dancing alum admitted he’s been trying to learn to “slow down” in relationships since his time in Bachelor Nation.

“[On] The Bachelorette, you grow so fast in that relationship, like, you have to. And I think it kind of pushed me and my other relationships to kind of want to grow so fast and it’s OK to slow down and take a breath,” the You Deserve Better author told Us Weekly in February. “[That’s] something I have to work on and get better at. But yeah, slow down for sure.”

As for Paige, she dated country singer Morgan Wallen in August 2021.