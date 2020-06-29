Bachelor Nation is wondering, does Tyler Cameron have a girlfriend? After dating Bachelorette Hannah Brown during season 15 and a quick fling with model Gigi Hadid last fall, the former contestant’s relationship status seems to always be a topic of conversation.

The Florida native, 27, appears to be single at the moment, and he seems to be loving his single status while hanging out in his hometown of Jupiter amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, the contractor slammed fans on Twitter for “jumping to conclusions” after photos surfaced of him talking to a mystery blonde, who turned out to be a pal of his younger brother, Ryan, during a sweaty workout.

Rumors also swirled in March he and Hannah, 25, rekindled their romance while she was quarantining with him and a slew of his friends at his house for two months before driving to her parents’ place in Alabama.

“The tea is we are friends. She’s a good friend,” Tyler spilled in early April. Hannah’s dad, Robert Brown, also confirmed to Life & Style that the reality duo is strictly platonic. “That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less. People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends,” he said.

Prior to that, the aspiring male model was linked to Gigi, 25, in August 2019 after they were spotted on a date at Dumbo House in New York City. They heated up quickly and were seen on a slew of dates around the Big Apple. Tyler even attended the funeral of Gigi’s grandmother in the Netherlands on September 5.

They split in October and the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reunited with her longtime off-and-on boyfriend Zayn Malik in December. She and the One Direction singer, 27, are expecting their first child together. Tyler gushed in May he’s “stoked” for the couple and thinks Gigi will be “the most incredible mother.”

These days, Tyler is focusing on his friends and family. “There’s a lot of moving parts and people in the house so it’s been nice because the day-to-day is different and if you’re bored or annoyed with somebody, then you just rotate through the house and find someone else to kick it with,” Bachelor Matt James exclusively told Life & Style about their time in quarantine together.