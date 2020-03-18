Courtesy Robert Brown/Instagram; Courtesy of Andrea Cameron/Instagram

Spill the tea! Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are “just friends” amid romance rumors, Robert Brown, the starlet’s dad, exclusively tells Life & Style. “I don’t know if I’d officially say they were back together … They’re just like two kids.”

The Alabama native adds that his daughter, 25, and Tyler, 27, are “just hanging” in Tyler’s hometown of Jupiter like pals. “That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less,” he says. “People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.”

Hannah first visited Florida to attend the funeral of Tyler’s mom, Andrea, who died in early March after a brain aneurysm. The Bachelor Nation babe was spotted in the panhandle state again while being picked up at the airport by the reality hunk on March 14.

Through their experience on the show, Andrea became “friends” with Hannah’s mom, Susanne, which is why the former beauty queen has been “supporting” her ex during this difficult time. “Hannah’s been down there just helping … It’s out of respect for them,” Robert explains, adding that Andrea was a “great lady.”

Since the Cameron family is “more isolated” at the moment because of the coronavirus, Robert says Hannah “decided she’d stay down there a little bit longer.” However, she’ll be heading back to Los Angeles soon. “She’s got things she’s got to [do] out there,” her dad divulges.

Robert reacted to his daughter seemingly rekindling her relationship with Tyler on Instagram, too. “These two do get along very well together,” he wrote in response to an article about her recent trip to Florida.

Tyler also spoke out about the rumors on Twitter after getting a few unwelcome visits from photographers. “People need to chill out coming to my house taking pictures. I just got 2 dozen eggs and I’m locked and loaded,” he wrote on March 18.

With the connection between their families and their experience on the reality dating show, it’s not that surprising Hannah and Tyler are still close. Despite breaking up during the finale of season 15, they still have “genuine feelings” for one another, an insider exclusively dished to Life & Style.

“Since letting him go on The Bachelorette, [Hannah] has definitely been able to do a lot of thinking, and she eventually realized she wanted him to be part of her life, even if it was just as a friend,” explained the source.

In case you’re wondering what they’re actually doing in Florida together, they’re simply enjoying each other’s company. “Right now, they’ve been spending a lot of time with Tyler’s family and close friends in Florida,” divulged the insider.

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Hannah and Tyler.

